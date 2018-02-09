Police Are Very Upset Over This New Viral Challenge

FILE - This is a Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 file photo of the IKEA sign at the IKEA furnishing store in Magdeburg, Germany. Swedish furniture retailer Ikea said Tuesday Oct. 10, 2017 that it will start selling its goods through third-party web sites as a test "but no decisions made regarding what platforms/markets will be in the pilot." (AP Photo/Jens Meyer/File)

This new viral challenge is not only dangerous, but also very illegal and it’s got police agencies incensed!

I’m not sure who sparks these viral challenges. But they need to find a hobby that doesn’t involve risking someone’s health or safety. Politicians in New York today are acting to enforce legislation that would make Tide Pods look less appetizing. But this new viral challenge might prove to be a bit more of a handful than some idiot eating laundry detergent.

The new challenge has been dubbed the “24 Hour Challenge”.

Here’s how it works. People are encouraged to hide and/or build forts in large stores and warehouses, stay there overnight and sneak out in the morning.

You can credit a couple morons in Belgium for getting this one started. Back in 2016, a couple youtubers did it at an Ikea store and recorded the whole thing.

