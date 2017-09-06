Police ‘Terrified’ After Finding Red Balloons Tied To Sewer Grates

Red balloons were found tied to sewer grates all over a small town in Pennsylvania.

SO MUCH NOPE.

Police believe the balloons are part of a prank to promote the upcoming remake of the clown movie, “IT.” They posted the picture telling the pranksters that they were definitely “terrified” and to please never do it again.

A certain movie is coming to theaters in two days, and a local prankster took it upon themselves to promote the… Posted by Lititz Borough Police Department on Tuesday, September 5, 2017

I would have cried and ran home ASAP.

Here is the trailer for the upcoming movie: (FYI…it’s scary….)