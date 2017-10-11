Police Respond to Harvey Weinstein Residence

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2011 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman of The Weinstein Company, appears during an interview in New York. Weinstein faces multiple allegations of sexual abuse and harassment from some of the biggest names in Hollywood. (AP Photo/John Carucci, File)

The world is crashing in on Harvey Weinstein after a rash of sexual harassment allegations resulted in Weinstein being fired from the board of directors from his company.

Today, police responded to the Weinstein home in Los Angeles after his daughter called 911 to say that her dad was suicidal. According to LAPD, Weinstein was at his daughter’s house when an argument carried on into the street. Harvey was yelling at his daughter that she was “making it worse”.

By the time police arrived, Weinstein had already left.

Sources close to the LAPD confirm that not suicidal statements were made and that the argument was simply that and nothing more.