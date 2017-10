FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2015, file photo, Pink arrives at the Autism Speaks to LA Celebrity Chef Gala in Santa Monica, Calif. Pink kicked off the new year by sharing the first photo of her new baby with his big sister. . The 37-year-old singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore, posted a picture of her daughter Willow holding baby Jameson on Instagram Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. The 5-year-old looks thrilled and has a big smile on her face. She’s also showing off some pink highlights in her hair. Jameson Moon Hart was born on Dec. 26, 2016. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Pink regrets taking sides in the feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

The singer said: “I was doing radio in London and we played this game called ‘Pink Fast.’ They’re like, ‘Team Katy or Team Taylor?’ And I said, ‘Either way, I can’t win — but Taylor?’”

Pink added, “I have two kids — I have a baby. And it’s so different now. I’m not inclined toward drama and feuds and soundbites. But I almost got caught up in it.

