P!nk lands cover of People’s Most Beautiful 2018!

it makes perfect sense that P!nk lands the cover of People’s “The Beautiful Issue”. The beautiful and talented 38 year old mother, is featured on the cover with her children Jameson Moon and Willow Sage.

People magazine renamed the issue this year. The annual issue has honored Hollywood’s most beautiful since 1990, and has evolved from a list of the “50 Most Beautiful” to “Most Beautiful Woman” and now “The Beautiful Issue.”

People’s editor-in-chief Jess Cagle explained the change to the issues. She wanted to “make clear that the issue is not a beauty contest. Nothing else has changed. As always it will feature beautiful women (and a few men) of all shapes, sizes and colors, and it will celebrate the most beautiful qualities of all: strength, humanity and artistry.”

No matter why the change, I believe this is huge for the industry and I support it 100%

Before revealing Pink as this year’s honoree, Cagle wrote that it would be a “woman who checks all those boxes. She’s a performer, mother and role model whose honesty, humor, confidence and sheer star power make her one of the most beloved and fascinating entertainers on the planet.”

Obviously that is our girl P!nk!

MORE HERE!