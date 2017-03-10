Pizzeria Draws Line At Pineapple

Ali’s tweet went viral. Why? She claims a Tucson pizzeria refunded her $5 and refused to put “gross” pineapple on her pizza! 🍍🍕😂

I ORDERED A PIZZA WITH PINEAPPLE AND pic.twitter.com/VkmdaHYBwe — ali (@Try2ShootUsDown) March 5, 2017

She posted a pair of photos showing her pineapple-less pizza along with a $5 note taped inside the box with the message:

“Couldn’t bring myself to put pineapple on it. That’s gross. Sorry.“

She said the pizza contained everything else she asked for: chicken, onion, and BBQ sauce.

Ali said she called to tell them the incident was funny, but would rather have had the pineapple. “They said they’d be happy to compensate me with coupons, but I just let it slide,” she said. “The $5 was enough!”

Guys… this story made it on GMA. 😂