If you’ve got $10,000 to literally throw away, then you could get a custom-made Pizza-Kini. 🍕👙

Yep.

So what does this consist of?

Villa Italian Kitchen’s Pizza-Kini will set you up with a food stylist who will get you fitted for your own suit made from only the “freshest ingredients.”

It includes homemade, hand-braided dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and other stuff.

Bottom line, you’re not going to buy this. Enjoy!