Pitbull Is Sending His Private Plane To Puerto Rico To Aid Cancer Patients

Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, leaving the entire island without power. A lot of celebrities stepped up to help in the relief efforts. People like Mark Cuban, Jennifer Lopez, and most recently Pitbull. He is sending his private plane to Puerto Rico so that cancer patients can receive treatment in the United States.

Puerto Rico Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzales thanked Pitbull on Twitter on Tuesday.

Gracias al cantante @pitbull x prestar avión privado para trasladar pacientes de cáncer de PR a USA para q puedan tomar quimio @DeptSaludPR — Jenniffer González (@Jenniffer2012) September 26, 2017

Translated: “Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo,” she said.

Pitbull replied that the effort to help Puerto Rican cancer patients was the least he could do. “Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part,” he said in a statement.