Pitbull Is Sending His Private Plane To Puerto Rico To Aid Cancer Patients
By Ben Davis
Sep 27, 2017 @ 6:09 AM

Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, leaving the entire island without power.  A lot of celebrities stepped up to help in the relief efforts.  People like Mark Cuban, Jennifer Lopez, and most recently Pitbull.  He is sending his private plane to Puerto Rico so that cancer patients can receive treatment in the United States.

Puerto Rico Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzales thanked Pitbull on Twitter on Tuesday.

Translated: “Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo,” she said.

Pitbull replied that the effort to help Puerto Rican cancer patients was the least he could do. “Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part,” he said in a statement.

