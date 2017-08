I’m a bonafide PSL lover. I’ve got the candle, the drinks, the yogurt, the Chap-stick, I’m on board with it all.

But have we crossed a line here???

The deodorant company, Native, is releasing a Pumpkin Spice Latte scented deodorant. Yes, a PSL deodorant.

Your pits can now smell basic.

The deodorant, which costs $12, is currently available for pre-order and will start shipping on September 5. I kind love this, and kind hate it at the same time.

P.S. They also sell brunch sets!!