Pink And Xtina Are Friends Again. Breaking News: Pink And Xtina Were Feuding?
Apparently so.  Since Pink was vocal about Christina Aguilera being difficult to work with recording “Lady Marmalade” video back in the day.

After the announcement that Pink will be receiving the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards some Twitter users ripped her with one person writing “Let’s celebrate @Pink’s Vanguard Award with the only relevant video of her career. Starring as Xtina backup singer.”


Pink responded to the tweet writing, “Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10’years. We can no longer be happy for each other. I (heart emoji) Xtina, we’ve made amends.”

 

