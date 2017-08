Pink is on tour in Europe and posted a pic of her pumping breastmilk in the dressing room on her Instagram page, and her fans LOVED IT.

And now this #pumpupthejams #mombreak A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

She’s covered, but the hashtag is hilarious…#pumpupthejams

MORE HERE