What This Pilot Said Would Make Me Need A Change Of Pants
By Ben Davis
|
Jun 27, 2017 @ 6:18 AM

Passengers on an AirAsia flight out of Australia were terrified when the plane started shaking like “a washing machine” after a loud bang—and the pilot asked them to pray.

The Kuala Lumpur-bound flight had to return to Perth after experiencing what the airline describes only as a “technical issue” with an engine around 90 minutes after takeoff.

After a bang was heard from the plane’s left wing area, the pilot said, “‘I hope you all say a prayer, I’ll be saying a prayer too and let’s hope we all get back home safely.'”

There was applause after the safe landing and the pilot then shook hands with everyone.

