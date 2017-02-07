A loose potbelly pig nick-named Piggy Smalls has finally been captured after months of harassing people in Forest Grove, Oregon.

The Forest Grove Police Department is pleased to announce the apprehension of a potbelly pig, known to police as “Piggy… Posted by Forest Grove Police on Friday, February 3, 2017

Residents of Forest Grove are allowed to own potbelly pigs but like any other pet they are responsible to make sure it doesn’t bother their neighbors. No-one has come forward to claim poor Piggy Smalls, so he will now be passed to an animal rescue shelter. Good luck little piggy!!

That name though, I can’t. PIGGY SMALLSSSS!!!