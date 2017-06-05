Photos of Taylor Swift and Her New Boyfriend Emerge

There have been rumors that Taylor Swift has a new love interest in her life, but up until now they’ve been pretty low key. New photos of the two have emerged showing them enjoying their morning coffee at her apartment in Nashville.

Her new rumored boyfriend’s name is Joe Alwyn, and he’s a British actor. Hey boy heyyyy!!

I’m like super happy for her, but I’m ready for them to break up so we can get new TSwift music. Is that bad?!