Photographer Hides Pennywise in Sister’s Engagement Photos

Nothing brings the joy of an engagement announcement quite like the accompanying photos. And, nothing brings horror to those photos quite like a creepy clown.

Photographer Jesse McLaren was hired by his sister to take some engagement photos for her. He thought he would have a little fun afterward by photoshopping Pennywise into the photos. The aim was to see how long it would take before she noticed. Spoiler alert, it didn’t take long. Sis took it like a champ, too!

My sister asked me to shoot her engagement pics so I hid Pennywise the Clown in every photo. Countdown until she notices. pic.twitter.com/Z7QZPsq2ym — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 22, 2017

She found him A post shared by McJesse (@larenmcjesse) on Oct 23, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Hats off to sis for not making a huge ordeal about it!