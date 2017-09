Clayton and Brittany Cook just got married and were posing for their wedding pictures on a park bridge when the groom noticed a boy in trouble and jumped into the pond.

Brittany thought, “What is he doing?”

Well, he had jumped in to save a little boy who had been pushed in the water while playing in the park.  His quick thinking saved that little guy who appeared to be OK!

Brittany thinks it was fate and they were meant to be there.

Their photographer captured the entire rescue.