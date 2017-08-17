Photo Of Dad Walking His Son To Kindergarten, Then College Move-In Goes Viral

The photo of a dad walking his son to his first day of kindergarten, and then his move-in day for college has gone viral.

From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad. pic.twitter.com/IpbudBIgdp — Charles Brockman III (@TheOnlyCharlesB) August 13, 2017

His son Charles, shared both photos on Twitter and captioned it, “From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad.”

He will be a freshman at Mississippi State University and is majoring in broadcast journalism and communications.