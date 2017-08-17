Photo Of Dad Walking His Son To Kindergarten, Then College Move-In Goes Viral
By Ben Davis
|
Aug 17, 2017 @ 5:22 AM

The photo of a dad walking his son to his first day of kindergarten, and then his move-in day for college has gone viral.

His son Charles, shared both photos on Twitter and captioned it, “From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad.”

He will be a freshman at Mississippi State University and is majoring in broadcast journalism and communications.

