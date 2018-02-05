Philly Fans Went Bonkers After Super Bowl Win
By Ben Davis
|
Feb 5, 2018 @ 7:01 AM

After the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl 52, the fans poured into the streets to celebrate…. badly. 😂

Here are a few reports from the police scanner in Philly:

  • We lost every single light pole out here at Juniper and Market.”
  • “They have pulled down all the light polls…I repeat they have pulled down all the polls”.
  • “They just threw a light pole through AC Moore’s window.”
  • “10 people on top of a bus.”
  • “Someone just lit their Christmas Tree and threw it in the street.”
  • “”Burning a Christmas tree in the middle of broad street chanting “—k Tom Brady”
  • “4yr old missing girl has been found.
  • “Found 4 year old girl ….Her FATHER lost her…. #phillypolicescanner Thank God”
  • “Large mob throwing bottles & chanting…”
  • “Update from Market East: We lost two windows at the Macy’s and we have a police van parked in front of it now protecting it….”
  • “Old Navy is being looted, two horses have been stolen, don’t know if they are police horses or not. An officer has been run over by a ATV, and there is a video of a Eagles fan cheered on by the mob as he eats horse feces.​”

Needless to say, they were excited.

Don’t do this

DON’T DO THIS

