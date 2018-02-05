Philly Fans Went Bonkers After Super Bowl Win

After the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl 52, the fans poured into the streets to celebrate…. badly. 😂
Here are a few reports from the police scanner in Philly:
- We lost every single light pole out here at Juniper and Market.”
- “They have pulled down all the light polls…I repeat they have pulled down all the polls”.
- “They just threw a light pole through AC Moore’s window.”
- “10 people on top of a bus.”
- “Someone just lit their Christmas Tree and threw it in the street.”
- “”Burning a Christmas tree in the middle of broad street chanting “—k Tom Brady”
- “4yr old missing girl has been found.
- “Found 4 year old girl ….Her FATHER lost her…. #phillypolicescanner Thank God”
- “Large mob throwing bottles & chanting…”
- “Update from Market East: We lost two windows at the Macy’s and we have a police van parked in front of it now protecting it….”
- “Old Navy is being looted, two horses have been stolen, don’t know if they are police horses or not. An officer has been run over by a ATV, and there is a video of a Eagles fan cheered on by the mob as he eats horse feces.”
Needless to say, they were excited.
“Charlie celebrates the Super Bowl” pic.twitter.com/C7R5GTVzVf
— Barstool Heartland (@barstoolhrtland) February 5, 2018
This kid is the king of Philadelphia tonight pic.twitter.com/yhE3Zj3d91
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018
Don’t do this
… and he's dead pic.twitter.com/nyHOmc13gE
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018
DON’T DO THIS
Philadelphia has officially gone full Cleveland by eating horse shit, never go full Cleveland pic.twitter.com/RoMUkjGfrh
— Barstool Heartland (@barstoolhrtland) February 5, 2018