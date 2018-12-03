Petition: Let SpongeBob Sing at Halftime

After the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob, passed away last week, people have been handling the death not so hot. However, some people are working on honoring his death by starting a petition to have “Sweet Victory” performed at the next Superbowl halftime show.

This ballad was the ultimate bop of all the SpongeBob songs. From the theme songs, to “Ripped My Pants” all the way to “Krusty Krab Pizza,” no songs compare to the passion and enthusiasm that oozes from “Sweet Victory”. He performs this ballad in the Bubble Bowl in the episode “Band Geeks.”

The petition is requesting 1 million signatures! You can sign the petition here. Maroon 5 is reportedly playing at Super Bowl LIII’s halftime show in February. Now, just picture them singing “Sweet Victory.” Does it get any better than that?