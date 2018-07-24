Pete Davidson Wipes Instagram Clean

Pete Davidson wiped all his photos and videos off his account on Monday.

It was the same day his fiancée, Ariana Grande‘s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, spoke out about her engagement to him. However, he later assured fans that all was well. “No there’s nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform,” he wrote. “The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f—ing lit.” Meanwhile, Ariana turned off comments on her Instagram posts and tweeted a cryptic post shortly after Pete deleted his content. “The energy u put out is exactly what u get back, please create a beautiful life for yourselves,” she wrote.