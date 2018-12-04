Pete Davidson Says He’s ‘Been Bullied” Since His Breakup With Ariana

The engagement breakup of the century went down in September: Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. RIP!! Since the breakup, Pete said on an Instagram post, he’s been getting bullied online and in public.

Honestly, if he didn’t want to leave his house, we get it! He’s probably getting trolled HARD. Pete has been hush about this but finally spoke out on Instagram in an intense statement about his fight against the toxic online environment, and his mental health.

On Monday, he posted: “I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t.”

Stay strong Pete.

Here’s his full post:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) is staffed by trained counselors who respond to calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week.