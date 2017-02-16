Pet Squirrel Goes Nuts On Burglar

“The damn thing kept attacking me and wouldn’t stop until I left.”

That was the burglary suspect after attempting to rob an Idaho man’s house.

Adam came home on Tuesday and realized something didn’t seem right. He saw footprints in the snow around the back of his house.

When he got inside he was greeted by his pet squirrel and noticed a few doors that would normally be closed were open. He got to his backroom and saw scratches around the lock of his gun safe.

The cops were called and when they began questioning a possible suspect they noticed the suspect had a bunch of scratches on him.

Turns out, he got them from the pet squirrel, Joey.

Joey… a real American hero!

SOURCE