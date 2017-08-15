Perfect Advice For College Freshmen

The first few days and weeks of the new school year can be stressful, exciting, and full of emotion.

I’ve seen this post from Adeline going around. She has some solid advice for incoming Freshman.

She writes:

Hey college kid going back (or to) school, I can only imagine the slew of emotions you’re feeling today. I don’t know which category you fall into- excited, nervous, scared, worried, elated, happy, anxious, joyful or a mixture of all of the above + more. But I do know this: you need to enjoy every damn emotion you feel and every experience you have- today and for the rest of your days as a student. Because, before you know it you’re going to have a picture just like the one I have here- wearing a cap, gown and the biggest smile you’ve got. And from that moment on, your life is going to be different. It’s still going to be great, rewarding, hard, and sometimes ugly- but most importantly, it’s going to be different in ways you won’t anticipate So, enjoy every damn second you’ve got. The good, the bad and even the ugly. Enjoy this time in your life for the single fact that it’s never going to be like this again.

Enjoy your time in school – it goes by fast!