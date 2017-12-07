People’s Most Intriguing People of 2017

People Magazine just released their list of the 25 most influential people of the year, and some interesting names popped up. Cardi B was this year’s breakout rap star after a stint on Love & Hip-Hop: New York and topping the Billboard Hot 100 with “Bodak Yellow” this summer.

Rihanna is on there for launching her Fenty Beauty line, Blake Shelton as “Sexiest Man of the Year”, Ariana Grande because of the benefit concert in Manchester, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Property Brothers, Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot because of “Wonder Woman” and Prince Harry and Megan Markle.

