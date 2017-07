Just FYI… more Americans tuned in last week to watch re-runs of “Yogi Bear,” “Full House,” and “Friends” on Nick At Nite than to watch Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon’s shows on CNN. Fox News was in first place. Clocking in at No. 10 on the list, CNN fell behind HGTV, Nick At Nite, History Channel, and ESPN.

CNN’s ratings nosedive corresponds with the network’s ongoing feud with President Donald Trump.

SOURCE