People Want The “Queer Eye” Guys To Make Over This Celebrity
By Ben Davis
|
Jul 22, 2018 @ 12:24 PM

He responded that, “they just think I’m ugly and smell lol.”

There have been a lot of people on social media trying to nominate Post Malone for a lifestyle makeover on Netflix’s Queer Eye. Karamo Brown from the show tweeted:

Post saw the tweet and responded:


LOL! Do you think he would be a good candidate for a Queer Eye makeover?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

It’s Shark Week on Discovery! Louisville Burger Week 2018 Win 5 Days in Ibiza With David Guetta! Aaron Paul Dressed His Kid Like Heisenberg For Comic-Con The Comments In This Viral Hot Dentist In My FILLINGS Challenge Are Hysterical Troye Sivan Ft. Ariana Grande “Dance to This”
Comments