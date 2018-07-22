People Want The “Queer Eye” Guys To Make Over This Celebrity

He responded that, “they just think I’m ugly and smell lol.”
There have been a lot of people on social media trying to nominate Post Malone for a lifestyle makeover on Netflix’s Queer Eye. Karamo Brown from the show tweeted:
Lol why does everyone want @PostMalone to be on the show. Did he request it?
— Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) July 17, 2018
Post saw the tweet and responded:
no they just think I’m ugly and smell lol. love the show tho guys, keep crushing it
— Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) July 17, 2018
