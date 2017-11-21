People Are Posting Good Celebrity Stories & It’s Incredibly Refreshing
By Ben Davis
|
Nov 21, 2017 @ 6:46 AM
With all stories coming out about celebrities and sexual misconduct, one Twitter user decided to focus on celebrities who are good people asking if, “anyone has any nice allegations against a celebrity.”

Mara Wilson, who starred with Danny DeVito in “Matilda,” commented:

Another…

That started a whole string of people remembering celebrities who did great things for people.

LOVE seeing all of these stories!  See more HERE.

