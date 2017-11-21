People Are Posting Good Celebrity Stories & It’s Incredibly Refreshing

With all stories coming out about celebrities and sexual misconduct, one Twitter user decided to focus on celebrities who are good people asking if, “anyone has any nice allegations against a celebrity.”

Mara Wilson, who starred with Danny DeVito in “Matilda,” commented:

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman let me stay with them when my mom was in the hospital for cancer surgeries — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 10, 2017

Another…

Danny DeVito tipped $120 to have two cases of wine one delivered one block to his apartment. — Kristaps Johnson (@megaclang) November 9, 2017

That started a whole string of people remembering celebrities who did great things for people.

Salma Hayek danced with my little sister at a party once, as did Shannon Doherty, and Spice Girl Mel C played Connect 4 with her. Lucy Liu was so incredibly kind and lovely when we worked together when I was nine that she became one of my first big crushes. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 10, 2017

also when I was an intern at Conan (also a great guy!!), Tom Hanks bought all 50+ interns In-N-Out because he thought we looked hungry — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) November 10, 2017

robin williams was the nicest, most compassionate celebrity I ever had the pleasure of knowing in person. personally saw him threaten to beat the hell out of some rando harassing a homeless person in the ocean district six or so years ago — fart noise aficionado (@caylenb) November 9, 2017

i was an extra in a movie with Michael Keaton. He played frisbee with us, took pictures, and signed my friend's Batman DVD — Thanksgiving = corn, squash, beans & bars (@McLeemz) November 9, 2017

long story, but brad pitt wrote a check to buy 2 tractors for poor farmers he met from Africa. Asked to be anonymous. — gawain (@niawag2011) November 10, 2017

