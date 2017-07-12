People Noticed Something In The Background of Kim’s Snapchat

Kim Kardashian wants everyone to know that the mysterious lines of white powder that appeared on a table in the back of her Snapchat Story is just sugar.

Fans noticed that there appeared to be two lines of powder on a table behind Kim during a Snap posted on Monday night, promoting The Kids Supply, a children’s clothing line launched by Kim and her husband Kanye West in May.

Given the fact that the white powder was lined up, people called out Kim, accusing her of accidentally snapping lines of cocaine.

Kim wasn’t having it and responded to the allegations by stating she does “not play with rumors like this.”

