People Magazine Is Rebranding Their ‘Most Beautiful’ Issue Starting With P!nk
By Kelly K
|
Apr 19, 2018 @ 6:19 AM

Pink is on the cover of People magazine’s beauty issue with her kids.

People rebranded its “Most Beautiful” issues as “The Beautiful Issue” and features celebrities without makeup.  Editors picked her for the cover after seeing pics of her with her kids.

Of course Ellen had to talk to her friend about it…

The issue is out tomorrow.

