People Finding Love After Prison Will Be Your New Favorite Show

I saw previews for this season premiere, and I was instantly HOOKED.

Love After Lockup is a show about couples finally meet their fiancé upon prison release.

The show explains:

Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar? Will the inmates ditch their mate as they face shocking “firsts,” fights & family drama! Is it true love or just a con?

YOU HAVE MY ATTENTION. Seriously so hooked lol…

This is a hot mess buffet, and I need another plate. 🙀🤷🏻‍♀️ #LoveAfterLockup — amber crane (@ambalicious32) January 20, 2018

One girl talked about how she had too much moscato one night and started looking up hot mugshots..

Weird, I’ve had Moscato before and never started looking for incarcerated felons to date online. It must have been a few bottles to skip over tinder or plenty of fish and go straight to prison.