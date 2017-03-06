People Are Dipping Their Pizza In What?!

Pizza + Milk = a great combination😋😋😋 pic.twitter.com/G9LGvTatjF — zay (@IsaiahDaGawdd) March 3, 2017

On Friday, a 20-year-old college student in Dallas posted a photo of the way she eats pizza: By dunking her slice in a glass of milk, and it’s making people very angry…

I read somewhere that people are WILLINGLY dipping their pizza in milk and I will not sit here quietly while such atrocities are going on — ramón (@RGKMC_) March 4, 2017

good morning everyone except the person who dipped their pizza in milk — todd coward (@gothbaseball) March 4, 2017

If we're on a date and you dip your pizza in milk I'm getting up from the table and walking away. I don't need to be around that energy. — Elijah (@EEEEEElijah) March 3, 2017

But now, other people are actually trying it . . . and some of them are even saying it’s not bad. This all has to just be a coordinated practical joke to get people like me to try dipping pizza in milk and then vomiting, right?

I can’t. That’s pizza abuse.