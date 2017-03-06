People Are Dipping Their Pizza In What?!

By Chelsea Thomas
Mar 6, 10:54 AM

On Friday, a 20-year-old college student in Dallas posted a photo of the way she eats pizza:  By dunking her slice in a glass of milk, and it’s making people very angry…

But now, other people are actually trying it . . . and some of them are even saying it’s not bad.  This all has to just be a coordinated practical joke to get people like me to try dipping pizza in milk and then vomiting, right?

I can’t. That’s pizza abuse.

 

