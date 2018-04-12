Pentatonix to Perform National Anthem at Kentucky Derby
By Garfield
|
Apr 12, 2018 @ 4:15 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Recording artists Avi Kaplan, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, and Kevin Olusola of music group Pentatonix perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

It was announced today that Pentatonix will be a part of the 144th Kentucky Derby’s Opening Ceremonies with a performance of the Star Spangled Banner.

Pentatonix will be wowing a crowd of more than 160,000 people with an acapella rendition of the Star Spangled Banner at the 144th Kentucky Derby. This should truly be a sight to behold. Pentatonix is THE premiere acapella group in the world and their Grammy statue proves that.

They’re slated to perform the national anthem at Churchill Downs shortly after 5pm and if you can’t see it in person, it will be broadcast on Wave 3!



