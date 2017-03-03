Peeps Oreos Have Interesting Side Effects

Two weeks ago, Oreo released a limited edition cookie with a filling flavored like marshmallow Peeps.

Say hello to the newest Oreo flavor! Marshmallow Peeps flavored Oreo cookies. #WonderVault pic.twitter.com/cDxZfuHCab — Oreo Cookie (@Oreo) February 24, 2017

Here’s the thing it’s bright pink and appears to turn your mouth—and even your 💩💩—bright pink, too.

@Oreo is this normal after eating peeps Oreos? pic.twitter.com/QowLK0Wc3S — Richard Traub (@TraubCommaRich) March 1, 2017

My roommate ate a whole pack of oreo Peeps and left a pink stain in the toilet. — ElleLeven (@Barbeydahl) February 23, 2017

@Oreo the peeps oreos made my poop bright pink — Ellie Won (@Elliegreentea) February 28, 2017

Ate 3 Peeps Oreos last night. My tongue is still hot pink and my spit looks like Pepto-Bismol — Chris M. (@BadMoodMorgado) February 22, 2017

Yup, some who ate a lot of cookies say the dye turned their 💩💩 various shades of pink! 😂😂

Oreo has yet to comment.