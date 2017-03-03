Peeps Oreos Have Interesting Side Effects

By Ben Davis
|
Mar 3, 6:52 AM

Two weeks ago, Oreo released a limited edition cookie with a filling flavored like marshmallow Peeps.

Here’s the thing it’s bright pink and appears to turn your mouth—and even your 💩💩—bright pink, too.

Yup, some who ate a lot of cookies say the dye turned their 💩💩 various shades of pink!  😂😂

Oreo has yet to comment.

Comments