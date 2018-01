Did this YELLOW ice that fell from the sky and landed on Dawn Scarpulla’s roof come from a plane?

Don’t know, but it’s a five- to six-foot piece of ice. Police have even come by, taken pictures of the scene, and even collected the “pee pee ice” in evidence bags.

Here’s the thing, the FAA says because planes are de-iced, it’s unlikely the large icicle fell from a jet and bathroom waste is mixed with a blue chemical so if it was that, it would have been blue ice.

Soooo…UFO? Alien pee ice?