This isn’t something you see everyday, but United Airlines wouldn’t allow a woman to bring her emotional support peacock on a flight.

She said she had a ticket for Dexter, the peacock, but airline workers told her she would not be allowed to bring it on the plane. A spokesperson for United said they explained to the woman three times the bird wouldn’t be allowed on the plane.

That’s a new one.