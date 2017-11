A man uses a Telstra payphone in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2009. Australia's largest telecommunications company, posted a 10.3 percent rise in annual profit on rapid takeup of wireless Internet services and big job cuts but bosses warned of tougher times to come. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

I’m not sure who still uses pay phones, but apparently the answer is “lots of people.” Because those things are GOLDMINES.

According to Vice.com, just two years ago, pay phones across the country made a total of $286 MILLION.

And they estimate that every phone pulls in around $236 per year, which means they each get at least a few calls every day. Who knew?

Getting into the payphone biz asap.