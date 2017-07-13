Paris Hilton Is Threatening New Music…
By Kelly K
|
Jul 13, 2017 @ 6:39 AM

There is a new threat to worry about out there…Paris Hilton teased her return to pop music by posting a snippet of her new single, “Summer Reign” on Twitter yesterday.

Some are calling it the “song of the summer”..

Hilton is currently working on her second studio album, but didn’t say when it would be released.

She released her self-titled debut album in 2006 which featured the songs, “Stars Are Blind”, “Jealousy” and a cover of Rod Stewart’s “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy.” And this…

MORE HERE

Related Content

Ke$ha Says She Saw A UFO…and That Inspired H...
Is Your Body Ready For New NICKELBACK?????!!!!!!
Get A Little Taste Of New Jessica Simpson Music
Jay-Z’s Drops Some Bombs In His New Album
John Mayer’s New Song Is About Katy Perry
Lebron James Hears New Music Before You Do
Comments