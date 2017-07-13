Paris Hilton Is Threatening New Music…

There is a new threat to worry about out there…Paris Hilton teased her return to pop music by posting a snippet of her new single, “Summer Reign” on Twitter yesterday.

So proud to announce the launch of my 23rd perfume Rosé Rush with my new single #SummerReign. ✨💕👸🏼💕✨ https://t.co/vlzOdNi89T pic.twitter.com/wnRLS1Y1Gu — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 11, 2017

Some are calling it the “song of the summer”..

Paris Hilton Announces New Single “Summer Reign”https://t.co/HLAk3PO9QM — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 12, 2017

Paris Hilton just entered the race for Song of the Summerhttps://t.co/VnhMV55Dc8 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 13, 2017

Hilton is currently working on her second studio album, but didn’t say when it would be released.

She released her self-titled debut album in 2006 which featured the songs, “Stars Are Blind”, “Jealousy” and a cover of Rod Stewart’s “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy.” And this…

MORE HERE