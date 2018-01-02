Paris Hilton Is Engaged

Paris Hilton got engaged to her boyfriend, Chris Zylka in Aspen on January 2nd with a HUGE ring.

Paris wrote on Twitter:

I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!

She shared pictures and video of the proposal on the snowy Colorado mountainside.

I said Yas! 👰🏼💅🏼💍💎 So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true!😍 pic.twitter.com/7b3QfrODgC — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

The most romantic moment of my life! 😍💎 #Engaged 👰🏼 pic.twitter.com/RyZsgVlEqK — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

She summed up the exciting moment in true “Paris fashion” by tweeting:

I’m engaged That’s hot!!! — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

