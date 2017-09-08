Parenting Level: Expert

This dad in London, Henry, was frustrated with his son’s teeth cleaning habits, so when the boy lost one of his milk teeth and placed it under his pillow, the dad had other plans for the Tooth Fairy.

He later posed as Barry T. Tooth Fairy, left some cash and a letter that explained that there had been a delay in the payment because of the sub-standard quality of the tooth. It read, “We expect a certain amount of wear and tear on the teeth we appraise. However, in this case your tooth had to be referred up to the committee for further analysis. We believe this is due to the lack of care and attention by yourself.”

BAHAHAHAH. The letter went on to say, “We have detected more than trace amounts of Fanta and residual amounts of both cereal and chocolate which have not been removed by appropriate brushing techniques. We recommend you review your practice here as a matter of urgency.”

“Mr. Warren we will accept the tooth on this occasion but we need your assurances that the condition of your next tooth will be significantly better or we will withhold payment.”

The dade posted the letter on Twitter to share his ‘genius’ idea with fellow parents. He tweeted: ‘Our son is dreadful at brushing his teeth. Turns out the Tooth Fairy has had enough.’

Our son is dreadful at brushing his teeth. Turns out the Tooth Fairy has had enough pic.twitter.com/4WWmBvuo22 — Henry Warren (@henrywarren) September 5, 2017

Even Colgate tweeted: