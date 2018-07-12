Papa John Schnatter Steps Down As Chairman…Should PJCS Get A New Name?

Papa John’s founder John Schnatter resigned as the company’s chairman on Wednesday night after fallout over what was said during a conference call in May.

The company released a statement that said the directors had accepted Schnatter’s resignation.

“Papa John’s will appoint a new Chairman in a couple of weeks,” the statement read.

The call was specifically designed as a role-playing exercise to prevent future public-relations disasters. Schnatter was trying to make the point that Colonel Sanders never faced the kind of backlash he faced when criticizing the NFL over their National Anthem policy. His quote was, ““Colonel Sanders called blacks n—–s.”

Schnatter had already stepped down as chief executive in January over the NFL controversy.

Now, some are calling for Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium to get a new name.

What do you think?

MORE HERE