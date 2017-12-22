Papa John Schnatter No Longer The Papa

Papa John's Founder, Chairman and CEO John Schnatter, left, and NFL legend Archie Manning, right, share a laugh at the NFL Media Center, promoting Papa John's Super Bowl XLVII Coin Toss Experience, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2013, in New Orleans. Consumers can call "heads" or "tails" for the game's coin toss through 11:59 p.m. PST Saturday at www.papajohns.com or the brand's Facebook page, and if they are correct, they will win a free large Papa John's pizza. Papa John's is giving fans 50 percent off their next pizza offer just for voting.(Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Papa John's/AP Images)

Papa John’s founder and Kentucky resident John Schnatter has stepped down as CEO of Papa John’s Pizza following controversial comments.

A couple months ago, Schnatter caused waves in the NFL world when he publicly criticized NFL leadership over their response to National Anthem protests before football games. On the heels of his criticism, pizza sales for the chain slowed dramatically. Yesterday, Schnatter announced that he would be stepping down as CEO of Papa Johns next month, leaving control of the company in the hands of Chief Operating Officer Steve Richie as of January 1st.

The pizza company hasn’t decided if “Papa John” Schnatter will remain its spokesman. But a decision will be made early next year. https://t.co/86tSHqgoCm — The News & Observer (@newsobserver) December 21, 2017

Who’s gonna tell Steve Ritchie that the problem with Papa John’s isn’t the ordering part? 😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Zlg7pj3I3Y — Caleb Dume (@pfunk1130) December 21, 2017

As the new CEO of Papa Johns, I promise NYC-style pizzas, extra pepperoncini, and 1000% less Peyton Manning. — Jim Higdon (@jimhigdon) December 21, 2017

