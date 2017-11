Stove Top is celebrating Thanksgiving with an amazing product — expanding stuffing pants!!

This ad for “Thanksgiving Dinner Pants,” which bear the image of stuffing on their elastic waistbands, is too real! The pockets are lined with stuffing-printed fabric. They’re $19.98 and are designed to stretch to up to twice their normal size to accommodate Thanksgiving over-eaters. Gimmie TWO!

Stove Top is taking it a step further by donating $10,000 of the proceeds to Feeding America.