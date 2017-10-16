Panther Spotted In Mississippi & Twitter LOL’s At News Report
By Ben Davis
|
Oct 16, 2017 @ 6:59 AM
This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows a mountain lion, known as P-45, that is believed to be responsible for the recent killings of livestock near Malibu, Calif. Ten alpacas were killed Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, at a ranch and one alpaca and a goat were killed at another ranch on Sunday. California Fish and Wildlife has issued a rancher a 10-day permit to kill a lion known as P-45, but officials of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area contend that killing a cougar preying on livestock near Malibu will not solve the problem. (National Park Service via AP)

A guy waiting at a drive-thru in Mississippi filmed what appeared to be a black panther on the prowl.

Once the story got some attention online, a TV reporter was sent out to the scene to get to the bottom of the story.  As the afternoon broadcast went live, a cat showed up… but it wasn’t the panther. 😹😹

We had fun with this.

Twitter couldn’t handle it.

 

Comments