Panther Spotted In Mississippi & Twitter LOL’s At News Report

A guy waiting at a drive-thru in Mississippi filmed what appeared to be a black panther on the prowl.

Once the story got some attention online, a TV reporter was sent out to the scene to get to the bottom of the story. As the afternoon broadcast went live, a cat showed up… but it wasn’t the panther. 😹😹

We had fun with this.

Twitter couldn’t handle it.

"And that's not it – that looks like a house cat." BLISS. — CJ Hart (@cjgHart) October 13, 2017

Love how the camera zoomed and just stayed on the cat for the whole segment for no good reason. — Eric Apricot (@EricApricot) October 13, 2017

Favorite part of today: @scottmadaus was investigating a possible cougar spotting in Hernando. This guy showed up for the live shot instead. pic.twitter.com/yhyrYn4pni — Lindsey Monroe (@WxLindseyFOX13) October 13, 2017

😂 Local News never fails to deliver https://t.co/eMNPsmuCKw — Ryan Terpstra (@TerpHimself) October 14, 2017

i am still laughing about the cougar cat — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 15, 2017