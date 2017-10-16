Panther Spotted In Mississippi & Twitter LOL’s At News Report

A guy waiting at a drive-thru in Mississippi filmed what appeared to be a black panther on the prowl.
Once the story got some attention online, a TV reporter was sent out to the scene to get to the bottom of the story. As the afternoon broadcast went live, a cat showed up… but it wasn’t the panther. 😹😹
We had fun with this.
Twitter couldn’t handle it.
"And that's not it – that looks like a house cat." BLISS.
Love how the camera zoomed and just stayed on the cat for the whole segment for no good reason.
Favorite part of today: @scottmadaus was investigating a possible cougar spotting in Hernando. This guy showed up for the live shot instead. pic.twitter.com/yhyrYn4pni
😂 Local News never fails to deliver https://t.co/eMNPsmuCKw
i am still laughing about the cougar cat
Apparently a lot of people are talking about the cat who stole the show. If you missed it, here ya go. pic.twitter.com/cYSvanti3R
