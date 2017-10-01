Padgett’s Classy Move; Men’s Basketball Receives Ovation

The Louisville Cardinals mascot performs during the second half of an NCAA college basketball tournament game in the Round of 32, Sunday, March 22, 2015, in Seattle. Louisville beat Northern Iowa 66-53. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

With so much uncertainty looming with the University of Louisville’s basketball program, the student body and fans alike are still showing unwavering support.

Yesterday as the Cardinals took the field in a match-up against Murray State, the men’s basketball players made their way to the third row from the field in section 103. New interim head coach Dave Padgett was nowhere to be seen.

Minutes before half-time, the entire section stood up to cheer for them. Soon, the cheers would spread throughout the entirety of Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium. It was deafening, it was inspiring, and it was heart-warming. The team then made their way to the north end zone where they waited to be introduced to the crowd.

Padgett wanted the team to have the spotlight. So rather than sharing the stage with them on the field, he was in a box belonging to his father-in-law. As he was announced, a camera panned to show him waving to the crowd that was so joyously cheering for him.

Despite whatever troubles the men’s basketball team will face in the 2017/2018 season, I think it’s safe to say they have the support of the city that loves them so much. I think it speaks to what mayor Greg Fischer said to a crowd of Cardinal faithful on Friday at the Muhammed Ali Center when he spoke of the University of Louisville…