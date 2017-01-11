OShow #HumpDaySurvey: 86% Of Women Said This Was Worst Thing Men Could Wear On A 1st Date

Ever Wedneday at 5:30p on The O Show we throw out a random survey stat and see if you can pick the right answer. This one has to do with a BIG no-no for men to wear on a first date! 86% Of women said there’s no 2nd date if he’s got THIS on?!

Shockingly that wasn’t the #1 worst thing you could wear thought. According to Buzzfeed, here are the other answers they got:

1. Jeans with all sorts of patterns and designs on the pockets . . . 94% of women say they would NOT.

2. A Polo shirt with the collar popped . . . 88% say no.

4. Socks with sandals . . . 82% say no.

5. A fedora . . . 72% say no.

6. Tons of jewelry . . . 73% say no.

7. A puka shell necklace . . . 66% say no.

8. Cargo shorts . . . 43% say no.

9. An NFL jersey . . . 24% say no.

10.A bowtie . . . 15% say no.

What would you add?