This year, the Oscars are sending the celebrities home with a cool $100,000 worth of swag. YUP! $100,00 worth of stuff you’ve never heard of but wish you had!

The bag includes:

“Elvie pelvic floor exercise tracker” (Whatever that means?)

“Crayola crayons customized set” (They better be gold plated!)

“SweetCheeks cellulite massage mat” (Yup. Its a thing”

And a BUNCH of other random non-sensical crap that seems ridiculous.

Can I just have the bag so I can sell it and re-pay my student loans?