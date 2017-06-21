Oscar Winner Daniel Day Lewis Is Quitting Hollywood

Daniel Day-Lewis has announced he is done with acting. He’s 60-years-old and has one more movie called “Phantom Thread” coming out in December…that will be his last.

His rep announced: “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

He’s won three Best Actor Oscars for “My Left Foot” in 1989, “There Will Be Blood” in 2007 and “Lincoln” in 2012.

SOURCE