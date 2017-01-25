Oscar Nominations Has A Louisville Contender (And It’s Not JLaw!)

The 2017 Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning, and “La La Land” was expected to do well. But with 14 nods, it’s tied for the most-nominated movie in Oscar history.

There’s even a Kentucky connection!

BEST PICTURE

ARRIVAL
Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde, Producers

FENCES
Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black, Producers

HACKSAW RIDGE
Bill Mechanic and David Permut, Producers

HELL OR HIGH WATER
Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, Producers

HIDDEN FIGURES
Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams and Theodore Melfi, Producers

LA LA LAND
Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, Producers

LION
Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, Producers

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh, Producers

MOONLIGHT
Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Producers

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

CASEY AFFLECK
Manchester by the Sea

ANDREW GARFIELD
Hacksaw Ridge

RYAN GOSLING
La La Land

VIGGO MORTENSEN
Captain Fantastic

DENZEL WASHINGTON
Fences

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

MAHERSHALA ALI
Moonlight

JEFF BRIDGES
Hell or High Water

LUCAS HEDGES
Manchester by the Sea

DEV PATEL
Lion

MICHAEL SHANNON
Nocturnal Animals

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

ISABELLE HUPPERT
Elle

RUTH NEGGA
Loving

NATALIE PORTMAN
Jackie

EMMA STONE
La La Land

MERYL STREEP
Florence Foster Jenkins

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

VIOLA DAVIS
Fences

NAOMIE HARRIS
Moonlight

NICOLE KIDMAN
Lion

OCTAVIA SPENCER
Hidden Figures

MICHELLE WILLIAMS
Manchester by the Sea

The 2017 Oscars will take place on Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will air live at 8:30 p.m.

