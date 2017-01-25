Oscar Nominations Has A Louisville Contender (And It’s Not JLaw!)

The 2017 Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning, and “La La Land” was expected to do well. But with 14 nods, it’s tied for the most-nominated movie in Oscar history.
#BREAKING Louisville native Bradford Young gets Oscar nomination for his work on "Arrival" https://t.co/TnVfiDuteN
— Courier-Journal.com (@courierjournal) January 24, 2017
There’s even a Kentucky connection!
BEST PICTURE
ARRIVAL
Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde, Producers
FENCES
Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black, Producers
HACKSAW RIDGE
Bill Mechanic and David Permut, Producers
HELL OR HIGH WATER
Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, Producers
HIDDEN FIGURES
Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams and Theodore Melfi, Producers
LA LA LAND
Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, Producers
LION
Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, Producers
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh, Producers
MOONLIGHT
Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Producers
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
CASEY AFFLECK
Manchester by the Sea
ANDREW GARFIELD
Hacksaw Ridge
RYAN GOSLING
La La Land
VIGGO MORTENSEN
Captain Fantastic
DENZEL WASHINGTON
Fences
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
MAHERSHALA ALI
Moonlight
JEFF BRIDGES
Hell or High Water
LUCAS HEDGES
Manchester by the Sea
DEV PATEL
Lion
MICHAEL SHANNON
Nocturnal Animals
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
ISABELLE HUPPERT
Elle
RUTH NEGGA
Loving
NATALIE PORTMAN
Jackie
EMMA STONE
La La Land
MERYL STREEP
Florence Foster Jenkins
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
VIOLA DAVIS
Fences
NAOMIE HARRIS
Moonlight
NICOLE KIDMAN
Lion
OCTAVIA SPENCER
Hidden Figures
MICHELLE WILLIAMS
Manchester by the Sea
Regularly scheduled tickle-fight at Camp #Deadpool is still on. Congrats to all the nominees for these brilliant films. #Oscars2017
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 24, 2017
Deadpool was snubbed, but Ryan Reynolds took it with his typical Deadpool humor and that’s why we LOVE HIM. See the other snubs and surprises HERE. There was a big OOPS! when ABC mistakenly named Tom Hanks and Amy Adams as nominees (facepalm…awkward laugh).
See the full list of nominees HERE
Click HERE for 10 fun facts about the nominees
The 2017 Oscars will take place on Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will air live at 8:30 p.m.
Comments