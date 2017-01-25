Oscar Nominations Has A Louisville Contender (And It’s Not JLaw!)

The 2017 Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning, and “La La Land” was expected to do well. But with 14 nods, it’s tied for the most-nominated movie in Oscar history.

There’s even a Kentucky connection!

BEST PICTURE

ARRIVAL

Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Aaron Ryder and David Linde, Producers

FENCES

Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black, Producers

HACKSAW RIDGE

Bill Mechanic and David Permut, Producers

HELL OR HIGH WATER

Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn, Producers

HIDDEN FIGURES

Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams and Theodore Melfi, Producers

LA LA LAND

Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, Producers

LION

Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Angie Fielder, Producers

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck and Kevin J. Walsh, Producers

MOONLIGHT

Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, Producers

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

CASEY AFFLECK

Manchester by the Sea

ANDREW GARFIELD

Hacksaw Ridge

RYAN GOSLING

La La Land

VIGGO MORTENSEN

Captain Fantastic

DENZEL WASHINGTON

Fences

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

MAHERSHALA ALI

Moonlight

JEFF BRIDGES

Hell or High Water

LUCAS HEDGES

Manchester by the Sea

DEV PATEL

Lion

MICHAEL SHANNON

Nocturnal Animals

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

ISABELLE HUPPERT

Elle

RUTH NEGGA

Loving

NATALIE PORTMAN

Jackie

EMMA STONE

La La Land

MERYL STREEP

Florence Foster Jenkins

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

VIOLA DAVIS

Fences

NAOMIE HARRIS

Moonlight

NICOLE KIDMAN

Lion

OCTAVIA SPENCER

Hidden Figures

MICHELLE WILLIAMS

Manchester by the Sea

The 2017 Oscars will take place on Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will air live at 8:30 p.m.