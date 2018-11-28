Oreo Has A New Offering To Make Your Mouth Water

The brilliant minds at Oreo have done it again and this time you’re going to want to cancel your weekend plans to fully immerse yourself in it’s tastiness.

It seems that all the best desert options make a huge push around the holidays, just in time for us to struggle even worse with that resolution to lose weight. Oreo is just as guilty of this as any other purveyor of sweets for the sweet tooth. Although I think it could be argued that Oreo does it better than anyone else. Otherwise, how do you explain this?

OREO FREAKIN DRINK MIX!!!

I don’t know about you, but I’m certainly not buying that part about “50 calories per serving”. Only because I know that the portion I pour for myself will most definitely be more than the daily recommended amount. Sources say it includes little Oreo crumbles and that you’re supposed to mix it with milk to get a chocolaty drink with hints of Oreo.

You thinking what I’m thinking? Of course you are. What’s this gonna taste like with Rumchata?

Unfortunately, you can get it everywhere just yet. Markets carrying it include Food Lion, Hy-Vee, Southeastern Grocers, Albertsons, and/or Woodman’s Markets. But if you’re desperate to try it, you can get it from Amazon for $11.