Oregonians Lose Their Mind Over Having To Pump Gas

The law in Oregon states that you cannot pump your own gas. It has to be pumped by a gas station attendant. Times are changing and people are LOSING it.

Based on what can be read in this comment string from a news station’s facebook page; you would think that pumping gas leaves you smelling of gas, subject to attacks by transients and in serious danger of blowing you and your loved ones to smithereens. At least, that’s what Oregonians who’ve never pumped gas think. This is hilarious!

Do yourself a favor and check the comments.

Should you ever make it to Oregon, the correct pronunciation is just like Organ, but with an ‘uh’ in there. I found out the hard way that they hate it when people say “OR-EH-GAWN”. HAHA!